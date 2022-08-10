PM Modi reshaped India's foreign policy, says Jaishankar

Hyderabad: Union Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reshaped the foreign policy that has national interest at its core, but in a manner that is harmonised with global good.

The minister stated that in short, it (India's foreign policy) is the world outlook of a New India. He was participating as the chief guest at a discussion on a book titled "[email protected]: Dreams Meet Delivery," at the English and Foreign Languages University campus, here on Tuesday.

The Union Minister said that Prime Minister's language, metaphors, appearance, mannerisms, and habit-they define a persona that the world has to recognise. "I recall how fascinated American leaders were about his fasting habits during the 2014 visit. Or the interest that European leaders showed in his Yoga." Elaborating on the country's foreign policy, Jaishankar said that a large element of this is the manner in which the prime minister carries himself.

Justice L Narasimha Reddy, who was the guest of honour at the event, said that Modi's capable handling of Covid-19 pandemic has changed the world perspective of India. EFLU Vice Chancellor, and Member, UGC, New Delhi, Professor E Suresh Kumar highlighted some key excerpts from the articles written by Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah, Union Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar, and the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. He termed the book as inspiring and a great read to understand Modi's contribution to the country.