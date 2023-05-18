Live
- Fire breaks out at body building showroom in Attapur
- Pushpa 2: A Key Schedule Gets Wrapped Up Having The Main Villain Fahadh Faasil Aka Banwar Singh Shekawat
- Dwarka Expressway will be completed in 3-4 months: Nitin Gadkari
- Microsoft India adds 4 new languages to Translator
- Bro: The Title And The Motion Poster Of Sai Dharam Tej And Pawan Kalyan’s Next Are Out
- Shani Jayanti 2023: Birth Anniversary of Planetary God, Saturn
- Watch The Viral Video Of Baba Jackson And Mumbai’s Dancing Cop Grooving Together
- Telangana: Police busts drug racket in Choutuppal, seizes drugs worth Rs. 7.92 lakh
- Siddaramaiah And Shivakumar Pledge To Cooperate Unitedly For Karnataka's Citizens' Wellbeing
- Supreme Court transfers petition on Erra Gangireddy's bail cancellation to vacation bench
PM Modi reshuffles cabinet and appoints Arjun Ram Meghwal as Minister of Law and Justice
Highlights
New Delhi: In a major cabinet reshuffle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appointed Arjun Ram Meghwal as the new Minister of Law and Justice, and...
New Delhi: In a major cabinet reshuffle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appointed Arjun Ram Meghwal as the new Minister of Law and Justice, and moved Kiren Rijiju to Earth Sciences, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Thursday.
On the advice of PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu has approved this change in the cabinet.
According to this new change, till now Rijiju, who was holding the responsibility of the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, has now been assigned the Ministry of Earth Sciences.
Meghwal has been given independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice along with his current ministry..
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS