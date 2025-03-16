PM Modi reveals why Indian talent continues to lead top tech firms globally

As Indian talents like Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella - and many more - continue to rule top tech companies globally majorly in the US, Prime Minister Modi said on Sunday that generally, people raised in India -- especially those coming from joint families and brought up in an open society -- find it easier to lead complex tasks and large teams effectively.

In a candid conversation with American podcaster Lex Fridman, the Prime Minister said this is why, in major corporations across the globe, you’ll find Indians holding key leadership positions.

"The problem-solving abilities, along with the analytical thinking of Indian professionals are truly exceptional. I believe this capability is so strong, it makes Indians globally competitive and extremely valuable on the international stage. This is the reason why in fields like innovation, entrepreneurship, startups and boardrooms, you’ll find Indians achieving extraordinary results everywhere," PM Modi elaborated.

The Indian culture emphasises that there should be equal respect for the place where you’re born and the place where you work and there should be no difference, according to the Prime Minister.

"As much as there is dedication to the land of birth, there should be the same sense of dedication to the land of work. You should always give your best wherever you are. Because of these rich cultural values, every Indian strives to give their best effort, regardless of their role or position. They don’t wait until they’re in senior roles, even in smaller roles," the PM remarked.

Secondly, they never get involved in anything questionable or unethical.

"They tend to remain dedicated to what’s right and ethical. Their nature is collaborative. They easily get along with others, eventually for success. Just having knowledge isn’t enough. The ability to work effectively as part of a team matters significantly more. Understanding people and harnessing their abilities is an incredibly valuable skill," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned space sector which was entirely government-controlled, but just a couple of years ago, "I opened it up to the private sector, and now we already have 200 startups working in space technology".

"Moreover, our missions like Chandrayaan are extremely cost-effective. India’s Chandrayaan mission costs less than what Hollywood spends making a single blockbuster film. So, when the world sees how cost-effective our work is, they naturally think why not partner with India? This automatically generates respect for Indian talent globally. I believe this is a hallmark of our civilisational ethos," PM Modi noted.