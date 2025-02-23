PM Modi says 'Naari Shakti' will handle his social media accounts on March 8

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that as a special initiative dedicated to women's empowerment, he will hand over his social media accounts to a few inspiring women, 'Naari Shakti', from across the country on International Women's Day.

He said that this would provide the women with a platform to share their stories and achievements. He also urged the women to participate in this initiative.

PM Modi also said that International Women's Day is a special occasion to honour India's Naari Shakti (women power), highlighting their contributions to shaping the nation's past, present, and future.

Quoting a shloka from Devi Mahatmya -- a Hindu philosophical text -- PM Modi explained that it signifies how "all forms of knowledge are manifestations of the Goddess and that she is reflected in all women power in the world."

"Respect for daughters has been given top priority in our culture. Women's power has also played an important role in the Independence movement and the making of our Constitution," he said.

The Prime Minister shared an audio clip of Hansa Mehta, a key figure in India's freedom struggle and constitutional drafting, presenting the national flag in the Constituent Assembly.

In the clip, Mehta is heard saying: "It is in the fitness of things that this first flag, that is flying over this August House, should be a gift from the women of India. We have donned the saffron colour, we have fought, suffered, and sacrificed for the cause of our country's freedom. We have today attained our goal."

Reflecting on this, PM Modi emphasised that Hansa Mehta's words underscored the deep sacrifices made by Indian women for the nation's independence and symbolised their unwavering spirit.

"She believed that the saffron colour in the tricolour also reflects this sentiment. She expressed confidence that our women's power will make India strong and prosperous. Today, her words are proving true. In every field, women's contributions are immense and inspiring," he added.