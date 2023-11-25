Live
PM Modi speaks to CM Dhami as Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation enters 14th day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously in touch with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over the phone and taking stock of the operation being carried out to rescue the 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi.
In a post on X in Hindi, Dhami said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is deeply concerned about the workers trapped in the Silkyara, Uttarkashi tunnel. The Prime Minister is taking detailed information daily about the well-being of the workers and the ongoing relief and rescue operations in the tunnel."
Dhami added, "Central agencies, the state administration, and teams of international experts are working on all possible options. We will soon be successful in evacuating the labourers safely.”
Modi has been calling Dhami regularly since November 12, when a section of the under-construction tunnel collapsed, and taking updates about the 41 trapped workers and their families.
The Prime Minister has instructed the Chief Minister to make arrangements for the health check-ups and medical care of the workers after their evacuation.