PM Modi takes stock of oxygen supply in country

New Delhi: As India continues to witness a surge in Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed the current situation of medical-grade oxygen supply in the country amid demands for the same from many States.

"Inputs from ministries like Health, DPIIT, Steel, Road Transport, etc were also shared with the Prime Minister. He also stressed that it is important to ensure synergy across ministries and state governments," the PMO said.

Modi also took a detailed review of the current situation of oxygen supply and its projected use for the next 15 days across 12 high burden states – Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

With Covid cases hitting a new peak, the demand for medical oxygen has increased as it is a critical component in the treatment of Covid-affected patients.

The Centre had asked states to make rational use of medical oxygen and ensure there is no wastage while stressing that there is enough stock of oxygen in the country. According to the PMO, the PM was also briefed about the production capacity in the country to meet the rising demand.