PM Modi Takes Swipe At Congress And Predicts NDA's 400-Seat Victory In Lok Sabha Elections

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Congress during his response to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Lok Sabha. He highlighted a comment made by Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who stated in the Rajya Sabha on February 2 that the BJP, with its existing majority, aims to secure 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



PM Modi, expressing confidence in his party's prospects, stated that the NDA government's return to power is imminent, with only 100-125 days left until their third tenure. He mentioned the popular sentiment of "abki baar, 400 paar" (This time, beyond 400), echoing Kharge's statement.



The Prime Minister also asserted that he anticipates the BJP alone to secure 370 seats, while the NDA bloc is expected to achieve 400 seats. He took a dig at the Congress, suggesting that both he and the nation believe the grand old party has resigned itself to an extended period in the Opposition. PM Modi appreciated the Opposition's determination to stay in the opposition for an extended period, comparing it to the decades-long tenure of the Congress in government. He even predicted that in the next election, the Congress would attain greater heights but only as spectators in the Parliament gallery.



Without explicitly naming Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi criticized the Congress, stating that the party's attempts to relaunch the same political product repeatedly are akin to a shop on the brink of closure. He emphasized the drawbacks of familialism in politics, stating that family-run parties are detrimental to democracy.

