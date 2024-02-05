Live
- Manipur tribal leaders to meet Amit Shah to discuss prevailing situation
- Congress refused to accept Karpoori Thakur as leader of opposition: PM Modi
- Zuckerberg overtakes Bill Gates, becomes fourth richest person in the world
- Muzigal’s STEP UP Bootcamp Strikes a Chord in Music Education
- 24 Hours Toyota Hackathon – A Road Safety Initiative Aimed to Instil ‘Road Safety Sense’ and Promote ‘Positive Behavioural Change in the Youths and the Community’
- Ashok Leyland posts 60% rise in Q3 net profit at Rs 580 crore
- “Ek Film Katha,’ unfolds like the review of a recent masala movie," says Gopal Datt
- Rose Day 2024: Decode the meaning of different rose colours this Valentine Week
- International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation All you want to know
- Jyothika’s social drama ‘Amma Vodi’ garners an amazing response
Just In
PM Modi Takes Swipe At Congress And Predicts NDA's 400-Seat Victory In Lok Sabha Elections
- 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responding to the Motion of Thanks, ridiculed the Congress and cited Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge's statement on the BJP's pursuit of 400 seats.
- 2. Modi expressed confidence in the NDA's return to power, projecting 370 seats for the BJP alone and 400 for the NDA bloc.
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Congress during his response to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Lok Sabha. He highlighted a comment made by Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who stated in the Rajya Sabha on February 2 that the BJP, with its existing majority, aims to secure 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
PM Modi, expressing confidence in his party's prospects, stated that the NDA government's return to power is imminent, with only 100-125 days left until their third tenure. He mentioned the popular sentiment of "abki baar, 400 paar" (This time, beyond 400), echoing Kharge's statement.
The Prime Minister also asserted that he anticipates the BJP alone to secure 370 seats, while the NDA bloc is expected to achieve 400 seats. He took a dig at the Congress, suggesting that both he and the nation believe the grand old party has resigned itself to an extended period in the Opposition. PM Modi appreciated the Opposition's determination to stay in the opposition for an extended period, comparing it to the decades-long tenure of the Congress in government. He even predicted that in the next election, the Congress would attain greater heights but only as spectators in the Parliament gallery.
Without explicitly naming Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi criticized the Congress, stating that the party's attempts to relaunch the same political product repeatedly are akin to a shop on the brink of closure. He emphasized the drawbacks of familialism in politics, stating that family-run parties are detrimental to democracy.