PM Modi to gift projects worth over Rs 400 Crore to Varanasi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to gift 65 new projects worth Rs 421.54 crore to the people of Varanasi, which is his parliamentary constituency, on his next visit to the holy city.

The new gifts from the Prime Minister include a Central Institute for Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET).

Though the final date of the prime minister's visit has not yet been finalised, official sources said that he could visit his constituency later this month.



Altogether, 75 projects worth over Rs 736 crore are awaiting inauguration in Varanasi.



During his visit to Varanasi earlier this week, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed details on all completed and on-going projects at a meeting with officials

He inspected 'Rudraksh', the International Convention Centre, constructed with a budget of Rs 186 crore as a symbol of India-Japan friendship.

The Prime Minister will dedicate Rudraksh ICC to the nation and also inaugurate ready projects and lay the foundation of new ones from the same venue on his next visit.



Meanwhile, talking about the new projects, divisional commissioner Deepak Agrawal told reporters, "Construction of the building of CIPET with a budget of Rs 40.1 crore is on top of the list for which foundation stone would be laid."

He further said, "The foundation stones for a 12-floor transit hostel for police at Police Lines (Rs 24.96 crore), mango and vegetable integrated pack house in Karkhiyao industrial area for agriculture product exports (Rs 15.78 crore), an ITI at Mahgaon (Rs 14.16 crore), shooting range (Rs 5.04 crore), sports infrastructure development at Sampurnanand Sports Stadium (Rs 3.86 crore) and beautification of an ashram at Manikarnika Ghat (Rs 15.81 crore) is also on the cards."

Eight projects of urban development, including water supply scheme in sis-Varna worth Rs 108.53 crore, water supply related work in trans-Varuna at Rs 19.49 crore, two MW solar power plant at water treatment plant Bhelupur at Rs 17.24 crore and sewer line laying in Konia ghat area at Rs 15.03 crore will also be started.

As many as 12 projects of rural link roads with Rs 86.07 crore and renovation and repair of 35 rural roads with Rs 25.19 crore will also be launched.