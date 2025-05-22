PM Modi To Inaugurate 103 Upgraded Railway Stations Today; 3 Major West Bengal Stations Get Modern Makeover

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today virtually inaugurate 103 redeveloped railway stations across India under the ambitious Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, with three major stations from West Bengal—Kalyani Ghoshpara, Panagarh, and Joychandi Pahar—receiving comprehensive modern upgrades.

The historic inauguration ceremony will be conducted via video conference from Bikaner, Rajasthan, marking a significant milestone in India's railway infrastructure modernization. The nationwide project spans 86 districts across 18 states and Union Territories, representing a total investment of over Rs 1,100 crore.

"May 22 is a landmark day for India's railway infrastructure. The Amrit Stations will boost comfort, connectivity and celebrate our glorious culture!" PM Modi announced on social media platform X ahead of the inauguration.

The three West Bengal stations have undergone remarkable transformations with a combined investment of Rs 20.73 crore. Joychandi Pahar received the highest allocation at Rs 11.43 crore, followed by Panagarh at Rs 5.5 crore and Kalyani Ghoshpara at Rs 3.8 crore.

"Through this scheme, the stations have been completely revamped. The new features will give them a brand new look," explained Diptimoy Dutta, Chief Public Relations Officer of Eastern Railway.

Kalyani Ghoshpara Station, which serves the University of Kalyani, AIMS, IIIT, ITI, and numerous medical and engineering colleges, has been transformed into a modern transportation hub. The comprehensive redevelopment encompasses the station building, concourse, circulating area, porch, and facade.

Key improvements include a full-cover platform shed, raised and resurfaced platforms for enhanced safety, and modern furniture with new seating arrangements. The station now showcases local art and culture through decorative elements throughout the premises.

The technological upgrades are particularly impressive, featuring single and double-face train indication boards, GPS-enabled platform clocks, advanced speaker systems, and an outdoor LED tower clock. The facility now includes completely renovated waiting halls and toilets, along with accessibility features such as two ramps, low-height booking counters, accessible toilets, and water booths for differently-abled passengers.

Panagarh Railway Station under the Asansol Division has been transformed into a contemporary passenger facility. The station now features a brand-new building on the second entry side, complete with modern ticket counters, spacious waiting areas, and specially equipped toilets for differently-abled passengers.

Accessibility has been significantly enhanced through the installation of two lifts and additional ramps. The platforms have been refurbished with new protective sheds, while the circulating area has been optimized for smooth passenger and vehicle movement.

The station's green initiative includes landscaped gardens, while modern amenities encompass energy-efficient lighting systems, advanced ticketing infrastructure, and improved sanitation facilities. Security has been strengthened with comprehensive CCTV camera installation, and passengers now benefit from multiline display boards, train information systems, and coach information boards providing real-time travel updates.

The Joychandi Pahar Station in Purulia has been redeveloped in record time under the Adra Divis