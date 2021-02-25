PM Modi to inaugurate India Toy Fair on Feb 27

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Toy Fair 2021 on February 27 through video conferencing.

During his 'Mann Ki Baat' address in August 2020, the Prime Minister had said that toys not only augment activity but also give flight to aspirations. He earlier too had emphasised boosting of toy manufacturing in India.

The toy fair would be held from February 27 to March 2 and would provide a chance to all stakeholders including buyers, sellers, students, teachers and designers to create sustainable linkages and encourage dialogue for the overall development of the industry on a virtual platform.

Over 1,000 exhibitors from across 30 states and Union territories will display their products in an e-commerce-enabled virtual exhibition. The fair will also host numerous webinars and panel discussions with eminent Indian and international speakers with proven capabilities in toy design and manufacturing and in addition to it will also showcase traditional Indian toys as well as modern toys including electronic toys, plush toys, puzzles and games.