PM Modi to inaugurate MP 'Global Investment Summit' on Feb 24: CM Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day Global Investment Summit (GIS) in Bhopal at 10 a.m. on February 24.

He added that Prime Minister Modi will also launch Madhya Pradesh's latest industrial policies, which have been framed considering the need for economic and employment growth in the state through massive industrial growth.

The Chief Minister also said that the Prime Minister will inspect the Madhya Pradesh Experience Zone, which will be established at the GIS venue.

"This zone will feature an immersive digital walkthrough showcasing Madhya Pradesh's heritage, its progress to date, and future aspirations in a coordinated presentation," CM Yadav said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, CM Yadav chaired a meeting of the apex committee set up for the successful conduct of the Global Investors Summit, which will be held from February 24 to 25 at the Indira Gandhi National Human Museum Complex in Bhopal.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to work in close coordination with each other to make the GIS grand, well-organised, and result-driven.

He instructed officials to ensure that there was no mismanagement in the arrangements.

Chief Minister Yadav instructed officials to treat all the investors attending GIS as special guests and to welcome them according to traditional Indian hospitality.

He urged that, to make these two days memorable, the culture of Madhya Pradesh, along with local arts, cuisine, and hospitality, should be specially showcased to the investors.

The authorities have been instructed to provide boating and e-battery-operated boat rides at the large lake so that the investors and participants can enjoy Bhopal's unique natural beauty.

"GIS is being organised to strengthen Madhya Pradesh's economy and attract both domestic and foreign investors. To make the event historic. Bhopal's GIS will be different from the previous one," he added.

Officials said that more than 60 countries would participate in the GIS, including 10 Ambassadors, eight High Commissioners, and seven Consulate Generals.

A total of 133 international participants, including top industrialists and CEOs, will be present. More than 31,659 registrations have been received for GIS, with over 18,736 participants confirming their attendance, the Chief Minister's Office said.