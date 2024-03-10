Live
PM Modi to inaugurate new Vande Bharat Express in Gujarat on March 12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new Vande Bharat Express train, capable of reaching up to 160 km/hour, on March 12.
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new Vande Bharat Express train, capable of reaching up to 160 km/hour, on March 12.
PM Modi will virtual flag off the Orange colour Vande Bharat Express train alongside nearly 10 other Vande Bharat trains across the country.
The newly introduced Ahmedabad-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will depart from Ahmedabad at 6.10 a.m. making stops at Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, and Borivali before reaching Mumbai Central at 11.35 a.m.
The Express Train, which boasts 16 coaches, is designed to make travel between these major cities faster and more comfortable.
It will halt at key stations, including Borivali, Vapi, Surat, and Vadodara.
The decision to introduce another Vande Bharat Express on this route was influenced by the high demand of the existing Gandhinagar-Mumbai service.
The average daily ridership exceeded capacity, prompting the need for additional services to accommodate the growing number of passengers.
Prime Minister is also expected to announce the extension of the Ahmedabad to Jamnagar Vande Bharat Express to Okha and launch a new weekly express train connecting Bhuj to Delhi Sarai Rohilla.
PM Modi will also inaugurate the Operation Command Control Room (OCC) in the Dedicated Freight Corridor’s main office.