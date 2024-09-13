PM Modi to launch Haryana polls campaign from Kurukshetra where Mahabharata was fought

Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally on Saturday in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections in Kurukshetra -- the land where the epic battle of Mahabharata was fought.



This will be PM Modi's first rally in Haryana.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the Prime Minister would arrive at the Theme Park at 2 p.m.

"I urge everyone to attend in large numbers to hear from our leader, who, over the past 10 years, has worked tirelessly to elevate India's status on the global stage and has shown respect to every section of society. Whether 521they are farmers, women, youth, or the poor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has honored every individual," the Haryana CM said.

Preparations were in full swing at the venue of the rally. Several officials have been camping at the site.

The rally assumes political significance as the BJP leaders believe that PM Modi's visit will strengthen the poll prospects of the party candidates not only in Kurukshetra but also in the nearby districts of Karnal, Ambala, Kaithal and Yamunanagar, who will also share dais with the Prime Minister at the public meeting.

Kurukshetra has religious significance in Hindu mythology and is the land where the epic battle of 'Mahabharata' was fought and the teachings of 'Gita' were given by Lord Krishna to warrior Arjun.

During his visit to Kurukshetra in 2014, PM Modi had expressed the commitment to make every possible effort to recognise Kurukshetra as a significant centre for the teachings of the Gita.

Since 2016, the Haryana government has been organising the Gita Mahotsav at the international level in Kurukshetra, which has gained tremendous success and popularity.

In 2019, the festival expanded its reach beyond the country, and was celebrated in Mauritius and London.

Additionally, it took place in Canada in September 2022.

During his visit to Kurukshetra in February 2019, PM Modi wrote on X: "On the way to Kurukshetra, captured a picture of the sacred Brahma Sarovar. Next time you are travelling to Haryana, do make it a point to see this iconic place and the other tourist places in the state."

Haryana will go to the polls for the 90-member Assembly on October 5. The ballots will be counted on October 8.