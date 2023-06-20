PM Modi To Meet Elon Musk During His US Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a meeting with Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk during his historic journey to the US, which starts today. He will have a meeting with Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk during his historic journey to the US, which starts today.



The Prime Minister first met Musk in 2015 while touring the California plant of Tesla Motors.The Prime Minister and Musk will meet soon as Tesla looks for a location for its manufacturing facility in India.



Musk was questioned about the automaker's interest in the Indian market during an interview with The Wall Street Journal. He answered "absolutely." By the end of this year, he continued, Tesla is likely to decide on a location for its manufacturing in India.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will meet with nearly two dozen thought leaders from various disciplines after arriving in New York today. In addition to Musk, the Prime Minister will meet with economist Paul Romer, statistician Nicholas Nassim Taleb, novelist Neil deGrasse Tyson, and financier Ray Dalio.

Furthermore, the list also includes the American-Indian singer Falu Shah, author and researcher Jeff Smith, the late Michael Froman, a former US trade representative, the diplomat Daniel Russell, and the defence specialist Elbridge Colby. Additionally, the Prime Minister will also meet with Dr. Peter Agre, a physician and Nobel Prize winner, Dr. Stephen Klasko, a healthcare specialist, and Chandrika Tandon, an Indian-American businesswoman and artist.