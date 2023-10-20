Live
PM Modi to participate in Founder's Day function of Scindia School in Gwalior on Saturday
Prime minister Narendra Modi will participate in a programme marking the celebration of 125th Founder’s Day of ‘The Scindia School in Gwalior on October 21.
New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi will participate in a programme marking the celebration of 125th Founder’s Day of ‘The Scindia School in Gwalior on October 21.
During the programme, Modi will lay the foundation stone of the multipurpose sports complex in the school and present the school’s annual awards to distinguished alumni and top achievers.
He will also address the gathering on the occasion.
The Scindia School was established in 1897 and is located atop the historic Gwalior Fort.
