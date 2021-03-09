X
PM Modi to visit Bangladesh on March 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Highlights

Modi’s first trip abroad in 15 months

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a visit to Bangladesh on March 26 to participate in the 50th anniversary celebrations of the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971.

The visit will be his first foreign visit in 15 months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to officials familiar with the visit, Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are likely to flag off a direct passenger train service between Dhaka and New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

