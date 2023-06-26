Live
- Driving behaviour change and achieving desired outcomes
- A seamlessly personalised hair colour experience
- Congress will win in both Telangana and at Centre, says Bandla Ganesh
- Jana Sena mulls for development of Godavari districts
- YS Jagan deposits funds into Jr lawyers accounts under ‘YSR Law Nestham’
- ‘Hanu-man’ to hit theatres after ‘Bholaa Shankar’
- MBBS student ends life in Kurnool
- 10 People Died In A Head-On Collision Between Two Buses In Odisha
- ‘OG’ finishes 50% of its shooting
- Social messaging app IRL shuts down after 95% of its users found to be fake
PM Modi to visit MP tomorrow, flag off 5 Vande Bharat trains
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, during which he will flag off five Vande Bharat Express trains from the Rani Kamalapati railway station.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, during which he will flag off five Vande Bharat Express trains from the Rani Kamalapati railway station.
Through these trains, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand will get Vande Bharat train connectivity for the first time.
During his day-long visit, Modi will also launch the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission and go to Pakaria village in Shahdol district to interact with local stakeholders.
The Prime Minister is also slated to kickstart the distribution of Ayushman cards to about 3.57 crore beneficiaries across the state.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS