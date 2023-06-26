PM Modi to visit MP tomorrow, flag off 5 Vande Bharat trains

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, during which he will flag off five Vande Bharat Express trains from the Rani Kamalapati railway station.

Through these trains, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand will get Vande Bharat train connectivity for the first time.

During his day-long visit, Modi will also launch the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission and go to Pakaria village in Shahdol district to interact with local stakeholders.

The Prime Minister is also slated to kickstart the distribution of Ayushman cards to about 3.57 crore beneficiaries across the state.