PM Modi unveils roadmap of new India

New Delhi: Outlining the roadmap for a new India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced a slew of development programmes, including a landmark Rs 100-lakh crore "Gatishakti" initiative to boost infrastructure and employment opportunities.

In his eighth consecutive address from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 75th Independence Day, Modi called for making the next 25 years glorious for India with "new thresholds, aspirations and dreams" in the run-up to the centenary of its independence from British colonial rule.

This will lead to an India which will have every modern infrastructure of the world, he said.

Modi said India is fighting the challenges of terrorism and expansionism with great courage and astuteness.

He asserted that India does not hesitate in taking tough decisions and has political will to do so.

"India has given a stern signal to its enemies by conducting surgical and air strikes.

This tells us that India is changing and can take the most difficult decisions and isn't reluctant to implement them," he said, assuring that his government would leave no stone unturned in strengthening the armed forces tasked with the security of the country.

During his nearly 90-minute speech, the Prime Minister, who wore a traditional kurta and a churidar complemented by a blue jacket and a red-patterned saffron headgear, also called for a review of rules and procedures across the country so that every process that creates a hindrance for people and the country is removed.

"Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai, Bharat ka anmol samay hai (This is the moment, it is the right moment; It is precious time for India)," he said, reciting a poem at the end of his speech.

Modi also added weight to his oft-quoted slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', by adding a new call -- Sabka Prayas (everyone's effort), saying this would be very important for the achievement of all the country's goals.

Describing the next 25 year as "amrit kaal", a reference to deriving the best in every field, he said the nation cannot wait so long to attain these goals, making it imperative for everyone to make ''prayas'' for this.

While India has made rapid strides but there should be a "saturation" of development and 100 per cent accomplishments with every village having roads, every family having bank account, every eligible person having health insurance, card and gas connection, he said.

Stating that the world acknowledges India's political will for big reforms, he noted that the country has received record foreign investment with its forex reserves at an all-time high.

Drawing a roadmap for the all-round development of India and its people, he said India has to march ahead with new pledges for the next 25 years. "We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India's Independence."

--- Key takeaways ---

PM Modi touched upon a range of topics -- Covid-19, vaccines, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, welfare of small farmers, infrastructural development and India's Olympics performance -- in his address to the nation on 75th Independence Day.

25 YEARS OF 'AMRIT KAAL'

The PM said next 25 years were 'Amrit Kaal' for India and its citizens and it would be the priority of the government to ensure that essential services reach the last person seamlessly.

ANNOUNCES GATI SHAKTI PLAN

In a big infrastructural development push, Modi announced a Rs 100 lakh crore 'Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti National Master Plan'.

HYDROGEN MISSION

Announcing a National Hydrogen Mission in view of climate change, the PM said his government would aim to make India a hub for production and export of green hydrogen.

"Today, we have to pledge to make India energy independent before completing 100 years of Independence," he said.

SAINIK SCHOOLS FOR GIRLS

"Many girls have been writing to me and now the government has decided that all Sainik Schools will now be opened for our girls," PM said. At present, 33 Sainik schools are operating in the country.

ON OLYMPICS PERFORMANCE

"The athletes who have made us proud at the Tokyo Olympics are here amongst us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today," Modi said.

ON FARMERS & POLICIES

"Our mantra is 'Chhota kisan bane desh ki shaan'. It's our dream. In the coming years, we will have to increase the collective power of the small farmers of the country," Modi said.

COVID-19 AND VACCINES

Modi said India doesn't need to depend on others for Covid vaccines due to the "strength of our industrialists and scientists". "Indians have fought this battle with a lot of patience. We had many challenges, but we worked at an extraordinary pace in every area," he said.

PM ON J&K AND NORTHEAST

Modi said a new history of connectivity was being written in the Northeast while development of J&K was visible on the ground. "Delimitation Commission has been constituted in J&K and preparations are on for assembly elections in the future," he said.

On India's Northeast, Modi said the region was becoming connected with Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Southeast Asia.