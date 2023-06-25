PM Modi Visits Egypt's Al-Hakim Mosque

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to the Al-Hakim Mosque in Egypt. The important historical and cultural site from the 11th century in Cairo, Egypt, will receive honours from the prime minister. The Al-Hakim Mosque is evidence of the extensive shared cultural legacy between Egypt and India. The extraordinary reconstruction of the Al-Hakim mosque, made possible by the persistent commitment and assistance of the Dawoodi Bohra community, gives this visit even more significance.

With its long history, the Al-Hakim mosque serves as a symbol of significant religious and historical significance that illustrates the blending of Egyptian and Indian cultures. The Prime Minister will also pay homage to Indian soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice during the First World War by visiting the Heliopolis War Grave Cemetery in Egypt, strengthening the historical ties between the two nations.

The Indian diaspora in Egypt will thereafter be engaged by PM Modi. The participation not only promotes people-to-people ties but also gives the diaspora a platform to support economic development and cross-cultural interchange between the two countries.

The two days of PM Modi's trip to Egypt are June 24 and 25. It is a show of goodwill after President El-Sisi attended India's Republic Day celebrations earlier this year as the chief guest. President El-Sisi's visit to India was very productive, and it resulted in an agreement between the two countries to upgrade their ties to that of a strategic partnership.

In Egypt on Saturday, the Prime Minister met with intellectuals as part of his two-day trip to the Arab country. PM Modi and Hassan Allam, CEO of one of the biggest Egyptian businesses operating in the Middle East and North Africa region, had a fruitful conversation. The two leaders talked about how to work more closely with Indian businesses to develop green hydrogen and renewable energy.