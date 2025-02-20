PM Modi will be on two-day visit to MP on Feb 23-24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh. On February 23, he will visit Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur, where he will preside over the ceremonious laying of the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art cancer hospital.

Bageshwar Dham is a site for Hindu devotees dedicated to Lord Hanuman in Gada village of Chhatarpur district (Some 350 km from state capital Bhopal), Madhya Pradesh.

Subsequently, on the same day, he is scheduled to arrive in the capital city of Bhopal, where he will address senior BJP leaders, Members of Parliament, and state legislators. This momentous gathering will take place within the confines of Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre in Bhopal.

On February 24, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the illustrious Global Investors Summit 2025, set against the backdrop of the Indira Gandhi Open Air Museum. Here, he will deliver an address to an assembly of discerning investors hailing from various corners of the nation and the globe.

The Global Investors Summit 2025 shall witness its grand commencement in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate and address the valedictory session on February 25, as affirmed by a BJP state unit office-bearer.

Though an official confirmation from the Prime Minister’s office is still awaited, BJP sources and government insiders told IANS that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inspect the meticulously curated MP Experience Zone at the summit venue, which is set to exhibit the rich heritage of Madhya Pradesh, its developmental strides, and prospective pathways for future progress.

This eighth iteration of the Global Investors Summit in Madhya Pradesh aims to showcase the untapped potential of the state. The state has pioneered new infrastructure, especially catering to burgeoning industries such as micro, small, and medium enterprises, as well as information technology.

The response to GIS 2025 was so overwhelming that authorities had to freeze new registrations. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has described GIS 2025 as the 'Kumbh of Investment,' a singular opportunity for investors to leverage early-mover advantages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inaugural presence at the first Global Investors Summit, Indore in 2014 saw him urging the state to attract foreign direct investment. His exhortation to industrialists and investors to explore the latent potential of Madhya Pradesh.