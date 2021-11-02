  • Menu
PM Modi will hold review meeting on 3rd November with District Magistrates on low vaccination coverage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File/Photo)

Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting tomorrow i.e. Wednesday on 3rd November at 12 noon.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting tomorrow i.e. Wednesday on 3rd November at 12 noon. In the meeting, PM Modi will virtually talk to the district magistrates of 40 districts where the coverage of corona vaccination has decreased.

The Prime Minister's Office said that PM Modi will interact with District Magistrates of districts with low vaccination coverage in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya and other states on Wednesday. The CMs of these states will also be present in the meeting.

