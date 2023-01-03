PM Modi Will Launch The Greatest River Cruise In The World

According to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, the world's longest river cruise, the "Ganga Vilas," from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, to Dibrugarh, Assam, will be launched on January 13 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yogi Adityanath told a gathering of senior bureaucrats that all preparations for the arrival of the prime minister and the launch ceremony in Varanasi should be finished.



In 50 days, the cruise will travel 3,200 kilometres. It will make stops at more than 50 significant architectural locations, including world heritage sites, as it travels through the rivers of India and Bangladesh. The Sundarbans Delta and Kaziranga National Park are only two of the national parks and wildlife sanctuaries that the waterways will traverse.

According to a state government spokesman, the Ganga Vilas cruise, which departed Kolkata on December 22 with 32 Swiss visitors aboard, will arrive in Varanasi on January 6. According to Raj Singh, director of Ganga Vilas Cruises, Swiss visitors will travel to Varanasi and explore the city's spiritual and religious sites. They will also travel to Chunar.

The Swiss tourists will leave on the longest river trip on January 13 when their visit to Varanasi is over, the prime minister announced. The first river ship built in India, Ganga Vilas cruise is outfitted with contemporary amenities and safety gear, and it will undertake the longest cruise voyage from Varanasi to Bogibeel in Assam.

On November 11, the schedule for the cruise was revealed by Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister. A representative for the state administration stated that the Uttar Pradesh government was striving to improve the amenities for visitors to Varanasi. According to him, in addition to travelling by road, rail, and air, tourists also wanted to go by river to the city so they could take in the natural beauty of the river system.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that 6.50 lakh farmers had provided over 41 lakh metric tonnes of paddy at the minimum support price.