Live
- This when PM chases headlines: Congress on 246 medical colleges failing to meet 50% attendance
- NDA government in Bihar had taken decision to conduct caste survey: BJP’s Nikhil Anand
- Oppn misleading people will be rejected again: Naveen
- Tesla misses delivery target in Q3, on track to produce 1.8 mn vehicles
- Ileana posts adorable pic with son Koa Phoenix Dolan; says ‘2 months already’
- Kangana gives chilling warning to enemies of nation in ‘Tejas’ teaser
- Pakistan inflation spikes to 31.4% amid high fuel, energy prices
- Amaal Mallik on why ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ melodies continue to captivate listeners
- Yesteryear stars who came late to social media but caught up fast
- Malkajgiri DCC president resigns
Just In
PM Modi will visit Jodhpur on October 5: Shekhawat
Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jodhpur on October 5.
Jaipur: Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jodhpur on October 5.
He said that there is immense enthusiasm in west Rajasthan regarding Modi's visit.
Shekhawat said that this will be Modi first visit to Jodhpur after the G-20 summit and passing of Women's Reservation Bill.
“People are eager to welcome PM Modi. People are full of enthusiasm to greet and welcome the Prime Minister,” he said.
“He will lay the foundation stone of new Trauma Center in AIIMS. He will also lay the foundation stone for the airport expansion works and will also inaugurate new educational works in IIT,” he said.
He said that Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of rail and road related projects in Jodhpur region.