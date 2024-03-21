PM Modi Wishes Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Speedy Recovery After Emergency Brain Surgery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his well wishes to spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who is recuperating after undergoing emergency brain surgery. Modi tweeted his message of good health and a speedy recovery to Sadhguru, whose recent medical condition prompted concern. Earlier, Sadhguru's Isha Foundation disclosed that the 66-year-old underwent a critical medical procedure and is currently on the path to recovery.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also extended their prayers and wishes for Sadhguru's swift recovery. The spiritual leader's health deteriorated due to multiple massive bleedings in the brain, leading to the emergency surgery on March 17. Despite experiencing severe headaches for weeks, Sadhguru proceeded with his engagements until his neurological condition worsened, necessitating the urgent surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi.

Dr. Vinit Suri, who led the surgical team, reported that Sadhguru has shown significant improvement, with his brain function, physical health, and vital signs returning to normal levels.