  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

PM Modi Wishes Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Speedy Recovery After Emergency Brain Surgery

PM Modi Wishes Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Speedy Recovery After Emergency Brain Surgery
x
Highlights

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also express prayers for Sadhguru's swift recovery, following the announcement by Sadhguru's Isha Foundation regarding his health condition and surgical procedure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his well wishes to spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who is recuperating after undergoing emergency brain surgery. Modi tweeted his message of good health and a speedy recovery to Sadhguru, whose recent medical condition prompted concern. Earlier, Sadhguru's Isha Foundation disclosed that the 66-year-old underwent a critical medical procedure and is currently on the path to recovery.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also extended their prayers and wishes for Sadhguru's swift recovery. The spiritual leader's health deteriorated due to multiple massive bleedings in the brain, leading to the emergency surgery on March 17. Despite experiencing severe headaches for weeks, Sadhguru proceeded with his engagements until his neurological condition worsened, necessitating the urgent surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi.

Dr. Vinit Suri, who led the surgical team, reported that Sadhguru has shown significant improvement, with his brain function, physical health, and vital signs returning to normal levels.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X