PM Modi: BJP runs on Sewa, Sankalp aur Samarpan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked BJP members to become a "bridge of faith" between the party and the common man and expressed confidence that the BJP will win the trust of people in the upcoming assembly polls in five states. Addressing the valedictory session of the BJP's national executive, Modi stressed that the BJP runs on the values of "Sewa, Sankalp aur Samarpan (service, resolution and commitment)" and "does not revolve around a family", urging its members to work for people, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said quoting the prime minister.

In his address, Modi also mentioned the BJP's win in Telangana bypolls, its improved performance in Ellenabad assembly by-election in Haryana and local body elections in Tamil Nadu besides a rise in its vote share in an Andhra Pradesh by-election to assert that it shows growing acceptance of the party's development agenda, sources said. Chief ministers and BJP presidents of four poll-bound states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur - gave a presentation on upcoming assembly elections at the meeting, Yadav told reporters.

A similar presentation was given by BJP's Punjab unit president, he said, noting that the state organisation has worked to fight on all assembly seats there in the upcoming polls. "In his address, Prime Minister Modiji gave a mantra to the party workers that they should become a bridge of faith between the common man and the party, while referring to the party's history as it has always been associated with the issues close to the common man of the country," Yadav said.

The BJP is not a family-based party, it isn't run by a family but by a culture of public service and dedication, Yadav said while quoting Prime Minister Modi. Referring to the welfare work done by BJP workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi said the ruling party focused on serving the people. Talking about the presentations on poll-bound states, Modi expressed confidence that the party will win the people's trust as it has been moving forward by taking up issues close to the people. Modi also spoke about a new initiative of Kamal Pushp launched on the Namo App for paying tributes to all party workers who devoted their entire life to the party. He asked party members to be in touch with veteran workers, saying a lot could be learnt from them. BJP secretary Sunil Deodhar said Modi also referred to the party's improved show in Badvel assembly by-poll in Andhra Pradesh, noting that people pay attention to wins but not to this. "He applauded BJP workers from Andhra Pradesh for the party's performance in Badvel assembly by-election. He said we had got 750 votes earlier and now we are getting more than 21,000 votes.