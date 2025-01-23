PM Modi's special interaction with 'young friends' on Netaji's birth anniversary

New Delhi: On the occasion of Parakram Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary and interacted with students at the Central Hall of Parliament.

While engaging with the students, PM Modi raised the slogan "Jai Hind" with them, resonating with Netaji's patriotic spirit.

Prime Minister then asked a student, "What resolutions do we need to achieve by 2047?" The student replied, "To make India a 'Viksit Bharat'."

When PM Modi inquired about the significance of the year 2047, the students noted that it would mark 100 years of Independence and represent a period when their generation would grow up and contribute significantly to the nation's progress.

PM Modi also shared a light moment with students, asking what they brought for lunch. When the students said they hadn't brought any, he laughed and responded, "I will not eat it. Were you afraid that I might have your lunch?"

Discussing Netaji's enduring legacy, he mentioned a large exhibition showcasing Netaji's life journey in Cuttack, Odisha, his birthplace.

PM Modi has also expressed gratitude to the people and government of Odisha for organising such a meaningful tribute.

When asked about the inspiration they draw from Netaji, the students stated that his life motivates them to work toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and reducing India's carbon footprint.

PM Modi highlighted one such initiative, mentioning that 1,200 electric buses have been introduced in Delhi.

He also spoke about the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, which aims to provide up to 300 units of free electricity per month to households using solar energy, which, the Prime Minister said has "significantly contributed towards reducing the carbon footprints and fighting climate change."

PM Modi also urged the youth to draw inspiration from Netaji's life and step out of their comfort zones to achieve the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

He highlighted Netaji's decision to forgo a comfortable life despite being born into a wealthy family and qualifying for civil services, choosing instead to dedicate his life to the nation's freedom struggle.

"Similarly, for fulfilling the resolution of Viksit Bharat, we must come out of our comfort zones, aim for excellence, and make ourselves globally competitive," said PM Modi.