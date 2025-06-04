Live
PM must clarify why ceasefire was declared: AAP’s Sanjay
Sultanpur: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday slammed the central government over Operation Sindoor and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must explain the reason behind the ceasefire with Pakistan.
Speaking here, Singh said, “The prime minister himself said that Operation Sindoor would continue. Then why was a ceasefire declared, even though the terrorists who attacked and widowed our sisters in Pahalgam have not yet been neutralised?” He alleged that the ceasefire was mediated by US President Donald Trump, and asserted that the country’s sovereignty had been undermined. “The US President tweets first, and then India confirms it. This is a serious compromise with national sovereignty,” he said. The MP claimed that Trump allegedly threatened to halt trade to stop the conflict, yet the prime minister did not respond.