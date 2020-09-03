PM Narendra Modi donated Rs 103 crore so far from savings and auction funds: officials

New Delhi: Such information has been revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had donated 2.25 lakh rupees to the initial corpus of PM CARES fund. An official of the Prime Minister's Office has said on condition of anonymity that when the Central Government had set up the PM Cares Fund in view of Coronavirus, PM Modi had donated Rs 2.25 lakh in his initial fund.

Opposition parties have attacked the government regarding the PM Cares Fund. The Congress has questioned its legal validity and has asked a legitimate place behind it because such a fund Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) already exists at the Center. A matter of concern has also been told that it cannot audit CAG i.e. Comptroller and Auditor General of India Fund. The PM Cares Fund is exempt under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act and a separate account has been opened for receiving funds from abroad.



PM Modi has donated for many schemes like education scheme of girls and clean Ganga mission. So far, PM Modi's total contribution has been more than Rs 103 crore, including the amount of donations and auction of personal items in many schemes.



In 2019, the PM donated 21 lakhs from his personal savings to the corpus fund created for security personnel at the Kumbh Mela. When he was given the Soul Peace Prize in South Korea, he had announced that he would give the amount of 1.3 crore received with it for the Clean Ganga Mission. Apart from this, recently he got an auction of souvenirs, in which he collected Rs 3.40 crore. This amount is also being given to Namami Gange campaign.



PM Modi promoted the auction of gifts he received in 2015. An auction was held in Surat, in which 8.35 crores were collected. These funds were also given in Namami Gange campaign.



At the end of his term as Chief Minister of Gujarat, he donated 21 lakhs from his personal savings for the education of daughters of Gujarat government employees. He had auctioned all the gifts received during the Chief Minister's tenure and gave the proceeds from this to the Kanya Kelavani Fund. It was spent on the education of girls.

