PM Narendra Modi extends Eid al-Adha greetings to nation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended Eid greetings and hoped that the festival inspires us to create a "just, harmonious and an inclusive" society.

Eid al-Adha, also called the festival of sacrifice, is being celebrated on Saturday.

Eid Mubarak!



Greetings on Eid al-Adha. May this day inspire us to create a just, harmonious and inclusive society. May the spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2020

"Eid Mubarak. Greetings on Eid al-Adha. May this day inspire us to create a just, harmonious and inclusive society," the prime minister tweeted.

May the spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered, he said.