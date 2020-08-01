PM Narendra Modi extends Eid al-Adha greetings to nation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended Eid greetings and hoped that the festival inspires us to create a "just, harmonious and an inclusive" society.
Eid al-Adha, also called the festival of sacrifice, is being celebrated on Saturday.
Eid Mubarak!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2020
Greetings on Eid al-Adha. May this day inspire us to create a just, harmonious and inclusive society. May the spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered.
