PM Narendra Modi To Address Mega BJP Gathering In Madhya Pradesh Amid School Closures

The 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' event is being organized on the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya, co-founder of the Jana Sangh, and it marks the formal conclusion of the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras,' which traversed the entire state. Party leaders have indicated that the BJP is aiming for an assembly of 10 lakh people at this event to showcase the party's strength.



To alleviate anticipated heavy traffic congestion in various areas due to road restrictions, several schools have declared a holiday on Monday, according to local reports. Parents were notified over the weekend about the school closures during the Prime Minister's visit.

The rally will be held at Bhopal's Jamboree Maidan, where Modi is expected to arrive at around 11 am and stay until 1 pm, as stated by the party's MP unit chief, VD Sharma.

This event is part of the BJP's series of five yatras launched earlier in the month, with BJP President JP Nadda inaugurating the first yatra in Chitrakoot, Satna, on September 3rd. The formal culmination of these yatras will be marked by the mega workers' meeting in Bhopal on September 25, as noted by a party leader.

As the Madhya Pradesh assembly election approaches later this year, a fierce competition is expected between the ruling BJP and the Congress. The confident BJP has unveiled the slogan "abki bar 150 par" (victory in more than 150 seats) for the election. In response, the Congress has launched a 'Jan Akrosh Yatra' in the state to highlight what they consider the "failures" of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government. It's worth noting that during the 2018 assembly election, the Congress emerged as the winner with 114 seats out of 230, leading to the formation of a coalition government under Kamal Nath. However, the alliance faced a setback when a group of Congress MLAs, led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is now a Union minister, defected to the BJP after 15 months.