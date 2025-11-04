Live
PM sees RJD-Cong plot to alter demographic balance in Bihar
Patna/Katihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned Bihar’s election battlefield into a debate on national security, accusing the RJD and Congress of engineering a deliberate demographic shift in the Seemanchal region by enabling illegal infiltration for vote bank gains.
Speaking in Katihar, Modi said the Opposition was “playing with the future of Bihar” and risking cultural identity, law and order, and welfare resources meant for the poor. He warned that the plot to change the population balance in districts like Araria and Purnea was not just political strategy, but a “direct threat to national security”. Modi said the real victims of this “vote bank conspiracy” would be Mahadalits and the poorest families, whose benefits would be diverted to infiltrators.
He alleged that the RJD and the Congress are putting the future of Bihar at risk and endangering “your children, including daughters”.
Modi alleged that the two parties were evidently fond of “kattar panthis” (extremists) and “kattas” (country-made pistols). “But the people must decide whether they can let the infiltrators demand a share in their entitlements,” he said.