PM-SHRI row in Kerala deepens as CPI seeks scheme withdrawal

Even as the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) gears up to campaign for what the CPI(M) calls the 'Third Pinarayi Government', the alliance is reeling under its most serious "internal crisis" over the State's decision to sign the Centre's PM-SHRI scheme.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has toughened its stand, insisting that "policy cannot be changed for the sake of funds", and demanding that the agreement be withdrawn.

"A political decision has to be made that this PM-SHRI cannot go forward and has to be withdrawn," senior CPI leader Prakash Babu said on Saturday.

Echoing the sentiment, State Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani said the issue had come up in the Cabinet and was opposed then.

"We had made it clear that this cannot take place. Then how come it was signed?" she asked, underscoring the "growing disquiet" among CPI ministers.

The CPI has accused the CPI-M of keeping allies in the dark, terming the move a "violation of front discipline". Its mouthpiece, 'Janayugam', lashed out at the government for "succumbing to the RSS' fascist agenda".

The party's state executive is scheduled to meet on October 27 to decide its next step, amid speculation that ministers may even consider resignation if the impasse continues.

The CPI(M), however, remains firm on proceeding with the project, arguing that issues can still be resolved through dialogue.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to intervene to defuse tensions.

Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan on Saturday said, "The sequence of this signing has to be understood. Early this month, Vijayan visited Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari. After some days, the Centre's scheme was signed, and the CPI ministers had to resign as they felt cheated. Even the national leadership of the CPI-M was kept in the dark," said Satheesan.

Meanwhile, actor-turned Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi said this scheme should have been signed long back, but now that it has been done, it's good.

"You media) reported on the poor infrastructure of schools, and mind you, the beneficiaries of this project are the innocent students who have no politics. This is needed to create the next generation of people," said Gopi.

Meanwhile, the timing of the rift, with local body polls due shortly and Assembly elections in April/May, has alarmed LDF strategists.

The CPI's national secretariat has even drawn parallels with the Left's "decline" in West Bengal, warning that "political arrogance" could prove costly.

With ideological differences widening and tempers flaring, the PM-SHRI dispute has plunged the LDF into its deepest political crisis in recent memory, and now all eyes are on CM Vijayan, presently on a marathon Middle East tour, as it's for him to ensure normalcy returns to the LDF.