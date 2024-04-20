PM takes ‘atta’ dig at Pakistan

New Delhi: Taking a dig at Pakistan without naming it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said a country which was a supplier of ‘aatank’ (terror) is struggling for ‘atta’ (flour) these days.

Addressing an election rally at Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, he said India, which once bought most of its arms from overseas, was now exporting high-tech weapons to other countries, and referred to providing BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines.

Citing the prevailing situation in the world, he pitched for a strong and stable government at the Centre, on a day when the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, being held in seven phases, kicked off with voting in more than 100 seats.

“There are many countries in the world whose condition has worsened. Many are getting bankrupt. Even one of our neighbours, which was a supplier of ‘aatank’ (terrorism), is now struggling for supply of ‘atta’ (flour),” Modi said, targeting Pakistan.

The PM asserted his government works with the principle of “Rashtra Pratham” (nation first) and never succumbs to pressure from any quarter or bows before anyone. Defending India’s move to purchase oil from Russia in face of international pressure after its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, he said “To ensure that the people of the country get cheap oil and farmers get adequate fertilisers, we have taken this decision in the national interest.”