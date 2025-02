PM virtually attends Kumbhabhishekam of Murugan Temple in Indonesia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually participated in the Maha Kumbhabhishekam ceremony of Shri Sanathana Dharma Aalayam, also known as the Jakarta Murugan Temple, Indonesia’s first-ever temple dedicated to Lord Murugan.

Modi described the temple as a beacon of spirituality, culture, and unity and also expressed his heartfelt connection to the event despite being miles away.