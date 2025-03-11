Live
Just In
Police arrests murder accused
Delhi Police has arrested a man who had been on the run for nine years after allegedly slitting his wife’s throat in the Ranhola area of the capital from Bihar, officials said on Monday.
The accused, who carried a bounty of Rs 25,000, was declared as a pro-claimed offender, police said. “Sunil Kumar was arrested from Sheikhupura in Bihar following a manhunt,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Aditya Gautam, said.
The murder dates back to October 18, 2016, when a woman’s body with her throat slit was found stuffed inside a plastic sack inside a room in Ranhola, the officer said. The landlord, who was alerted by a foul smell emanating from the locked room, reported the matter to police. Following a probe, Sunil was iden-tified as the prime suspect in the case, Gautam said.
“Sunil was absconding after the crime along with his daughter who was four at the time. The Crime Branch of Delhi Police later launched a fresh probe into the case. A police team revisited the crime scene, examined multiple witness-es, and carried out extensive field investigation,” the DCP said. The search took them to Bihar, where the suspect was believed to be hiding.
After sustained efforts, police arrested Sunil from Sheikhupura and brought him to Delhi for further legal proceedings, the DCP said. During interrogation, Sunil confessed to the murder.