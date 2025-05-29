Police crack Rs 35 lakh theft case in 48 hours

New Delhi: In a swift operation, Delhi Police’s West District team from Police Station Moti Nagar solved a major theft case involving Rs 35 lakh within just 48 hours of the crime being reported.

The accused, identified as Vivek Raj alias Sahil, a 23-year-old accountant employed at the victim company, was arrested from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rs 34,98,550 in stolen cash was recovered from his possession.

According to an official press release issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vichitra Veer, the incident occurred on May 24, when a call was received at the police station Moti Nagar reporting the theft of Rs 35 lakh from

Dynamic Forge Company’s office at Magnum House-2, Karampura.

The complainant, a Field Officer at the company, informed the police that he had locked the cash in an almirah before leaving for another office branch. At the time of the incident, the only person present in the office was the accountant, later identified as the accused.

Upon his return, the complainant discovered the almirah open and the cash missing, following which a case was registered, and investigations were launched.

specialised team was immediately formed under the supervision of Inspector Varun Dalal, SHO Moti Nagar, comprising Sub Inspector Parveen Kumar, ASI Rajinder, Head Constable Amit, and HC Jatin. The team conducted extensive raids across Gurugram, Noida, and Azamgarh, checking over 40 hotels and using both technical surveillance and human intelligence to trace the suspect.

The breakthrough came on May 26, when the team received a tip-off from a secret informer about the accused’s presence at Manglam Hotel in Azamgarh.

Upon verification, hotel staff confirmed that a man matching Vivek Raj’s description was staying in one of the rooms. Police moved in and apprehended him.