  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Police nab 2 terror operatives, seize rocket-propelled grenade in Amritsar

Police nab 2 terror operatives, seize rocket-propelled grenade in Amritsar
x
Highlights

Punjab Police Tuesday said they have nabbed two alleged terror operatives and seized a rocket-propelled grenade, which was intended for a “targeted...

Punjab Police Tuesday said they have nabbed two alleged terror operatives and seized a rocket-propelled grenade, which was intended for a “targeted terror attack”.

“In an intelligence-based operation, Amritsar Rural Police, in close coordination with central agencies, apprehends two terror operatives Mehakdeep Singh @ Mehak and Aditya @ Adhi from #Amritsar and recovers one Rocket Propelled Grenade (#RPG),” Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav posted on X. “Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused were in contact with #Pakistan’s ISI operative who had sent the weapon, and with Harpreet Singh @ Vicky, currently lodged in #Ferozepur Jail,” he said.

The DGP further said the RPG was intended for a “targeted terror attack”.

“FIR has been registered at PS Gharinda, #Amritsar Further investigation is underway to unearth the entire network,” he said. “@PunjabPoliceInd remains steadfast in its mission to dismantle transnational terror and organized crime networks sponsored by #Pakistan’s ISI and maintain peace and harmony in Punjab,” he said in the post.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick