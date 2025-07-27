Political Storm Erupts Over Congress Leader's Comparison Of Rahul Gandhi To Ambedkar

A significant political controversy emerged on Saturday when Congress leader Udit Raj drew comparisons between party leader Rahul Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the revered architect of India's Constitution. The remarks immediately provoked a strong response from multiple BJP leaders, who characterized the comparison as a grave insult to the iconic Dalit leader's legacy and contributions to the nation.

Through his social media platform X, Udit Raj expressed his views by stating that Other Backward Classes communities should recognize that history rarely provides repeated opportunities for advancement. He urged them to support and follow the statements made by Rahul Gandhi during the recent Talkatora Stadium conference, asserting that if they do so, Gandhi would emerge as a second Ambedkar for their community's benefit.

The controversial statement came in response to Rahul Gandhi's recent admission during a Friday gathering where he acknowledged his mistake in not advocating for a caste census earlier in his political career. Gandhi took personal responsibility for this oversight, telling the assembled crowd that the error was his own rather than that of the Congress party. He expressed regret, stating that had he possessed greater understanding of the community's history and challenges, he would have ensured the caste census was conducted much earlier. Gandhi pledged to rectify this mistake moving forward.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju responded with strong objection to the comparison, emphasizing his serious concerns about equating Babasaheb Ambedkar with Rahul Gandhi. The Minister's reaction reflected the broader sentiment among BJP leadership regarding what they perceived as an inappropriate parallel between the two figures.

BJP Spokesperson Pardeep Bhandari escalated the criticism, describing the comparison as a significant insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar's memory and achievements. He characterized the Congress party's behavior as engaging in competitive sycophancy, suggesting that such statements reflected poorly on the party's respect for historical figures and their contributions to Indian society.

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar launched a more comprehensive attack on both Udit Raj and Rahul Gandhi, questioning the latter's qualifications and contributions to the nation. Chandrasekhar argued that Gandhi should first demonstrate meaningful work for the country before any such comparisons could be considered. He criticized Gandhi's lifestyle, pointing out that he has lived on taxpayer money and resided in government-provided accommodation without making substantial contributions to national development.

Chandrasekhar further challenged Gandhi to perform concrete work for the country and its people, suggesting that only after demonstrating genuine service and making positive statements about India should citizens consider evaluating his legacy or comparing him to iconic figures like Ambedkar.

The controversy highlights the sensitive nature of invoking Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's name in contemporary political discourse. As the principal architect of India's Constitution and a champion of Dalit rights, Ambedkar holds a revered position in Indian society that transcends party lines. His contributions to social justice, constitutional law, and the empowerment of marginalized communities have made him an iconic figure whose legacy is carefully guarded by various political groups.

The dispute also reflects broader tensions between the Congress and BJP regarding their respective approaches to caste-based politics and social justice issues. Gandhi's recent focus on caste census and his acknowledgment of past mistakes appears to be part of a broader strategy to reconnect with Other Backward Classes and Dalit communities, while the BJP's sharp response suggests their determination to challenge any attempts to appropriate Ambedkar's legacy for contemporary political purposes.

The timing of these remarks, coming after Gandhi's admission about the caste census oversight, indicates the Congress party's efforts to address historical grievances and position itself as a champion of social justice causes. However, the BJP's fierce reaction demonstrates their intent to prevent the opposition from claiming exclusive ownership of Ambedkar's legacy or using his name to advance their political agenda.

This controversy is likely to continue generating political heat as both parties seek to establish their credentials as true inheritors of Ambedkar's vision for social equality and constitutional governance. The debate underscores the ongoing importance of caste-related issues in Indian politics and the strategic significance of appealing to marginalized communities through references to respected historical figures.