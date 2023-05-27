Live
Pontiffs Handover 'Sengol ' to PM Modi
New Delhi: About 30 pontiffs from Tamil Nadu on Saturday handed over the ‘Sengol’ (Raja Dandam) which was so far in Allahabad Museum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi would be presenting it to the new Parliament building on Sunday soon after its inauguration.
What is Sengol in Parliament?
'Sengol', a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu, was received by India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to represent the transfer of power from the British. It will now be installed in the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.
