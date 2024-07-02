Porsche case: Pune court grants bail to builder father-son Agarwal duo

Pune (Maharashtra) : A Pune Magistrate granted bail to Pune builder Vishal S. Agarwal and his father Surendrakumar B. Agarwal in one of the cases pertaining to their minor kin who was detained in the sensational Porsche car hit-and-run case of May 19 that left two dead, here on Tuesday.

The accused 17-year-old boy was ordered to be released by the Bombay High Court on June 25 after a case was filed by his paternal aunt Pooja G. Jain, and handed over in her care and protection.

The Pune Police produced the Agarwals before Judicial Magistrate (First Class) N. S. Bari, granted bail to the boy’s father and grandfather who were in custody for around a month.

They were arrested in the case pertaining to the alleged abduction and illegal confinement of their family driver Gangadhar S. Harikrub and forcing him to take the blame for the fatal accident on his head in return for money, but he refused.

Subsequently, even the boy’s mother Shivani V. Agarwal was arrested in another case pertaining to the swapping of blood samples of her son and is currently in custody.

Opposing the bail, the public prosecutor argued that the Agarwals had tampered with the CCTV footage of their house in Brahma Suncity where the driver was forcibly confined, and they had recovered the accused minor boy’s clothes from the May 19 accident from there.

However, after the Agarwals’ lawyer Prashant Patil assured the court of their full cooperation and abiding by all the bail conditions, the JMFC Bari granted the bail.

Earlier in June, Vishal Agarwal was granted bail in another case related to the Motor Vehicles Act and Juvenile Justice Act for failing to do his duty as a guardian by allowing his minor son to drink and drive the vehicle without a license.

In a related development, the Pune Police plan to move the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court order releasing the minor boy from juvenile detention.

On May 19, around 2.30 am, the minor boy had zoomed at a speed of over 200 kms and crashed into a motorcycle in Kalyani Nagar area.

Two IT engineers riding the motorcycle, Ashwini Koshtha and Aneesh Awadhiya, were killed instantly, sparking a nationwide furore, leading to the arrest of almost the entire Agarwal family, even as other skeletons tumbled out in the investigations.