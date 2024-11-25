Post-poll violence breaks out in Jharkhand after announcement of results

Ranchi: Following the election results in Jharkhand, several incidents of violence, vandalism, and clashes have been reported across various parts of the state, and are being attributed to political rivalries. Police complaints have been filed regarding several such incidents.

In one case, Imam Mirza and his family members were reportedly assaulted by JMM workers in Mohammadpur village of Barhait Assembly constituency - from where Chief Minister-designate Hemant Soren was elected - in Sahibganj district. His BJP rival, Gamliyel Hembrom, alleged that Mirza and his family were attacked with stones and beaten up for voting for the BJP. The incident left two persons injured.

Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi condemned the incident. "After love jihad and land jihad, Jharkhand is now under the grip of stone pelters. People are being assaulted, houses demolished, and threats issued," he said in a social media post.

He further alleged that the attack on Mirza was politically motivated, saying, "He was targeted for expressing faith in the BJP and voting for the lotus symbol. After the poll results, goons of the JMM are beating BJP supporting voters, even threatening them to expel them from the villages."

In another incident, Ganga Narayan Singh, the BJP candidate from the Madhupur Assembly seat in the Deoghar district, accused JMM workers of vandalism. He claimed that during a celebratory rally, JMM supporters attacked the house of BJP worker Sanjay Gupta in Madankata village and attempted to remove the BJP flag hoisted there.

Similarly, violence was also reported in Barkagaon constituency in the Hazaribagh district. Former Congress MLA Amba Prasad alleged that supporters of the newly elected BJP MLA smashed the windshield of her car a day after the results were declared.

Sharing a picture of her damaged vehicle on social media, Prasad questioned the motives behind the attack. "Why do you have personal enmity with me? The public has elected you for service and development, not to spread fear and hooliganism. This is not just about broken glass but broken trust and the state of politics," she asked.

The incidents have sparked outrage across party lines, highlighting the deep political divide in the state following the elections.

The INDIA bloc has secured a decisive victory in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, winning 56 seats -- the JMM with 34, the Congress with 16, the RJD with four, and the CPI-ML-L with two.