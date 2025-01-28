Prakash Mishra CM’s Advisor

Bhubaneswar : Former DGP Prakash Mishra has been appointed as an Advisor to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. According to a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance department, Mishra has been accorded the rank of Cabinet status. Mishra, a 1977 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, served as the Odisha DGP from 2012 to 2014. He retired in 2016 as the Director General (DG) of the Central Reserve Police Force.

He also served as the DG of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and worked for some time with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Union Home Ministry.

The retired IPS officer joined the BJP in 2019 and contested the Lok Sabha seat from Cuttack but was defeated by then BJD candidate Bhartruhari Mahtab. In another notification issued by Panchayati Raj, Drinking Water and Water Resources department, the Odisha Governor, in pursuance of Clause (1) of Article 243 of the Constitution of India, has appointed retired IAS officer Madhusudan Padhi as the State Election Commissioner of Odisha.