Prashant Kishor criticises Rahul Gandhi on paper leaks
Patna: Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor on Monday criticised Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi over the issue of question paper leaks.
“Many ask me that I don’t speak on paper leaks. I will not because I am not Rahul Gandhi. People think that he would improve their fate. You are wrong. Several paper leak cases were reported in Rajasthan when Congress was in power there,” Kishor said while addressing a gathering at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna.
Prashant Kishor also criticised the BJP government's role in the examination system, adding that the current government has brought the National Testing Agency (NTA) and pointed out that all examination toppers came from only four centres, none of which were in Bihar.
He also questioned how this system would provide employment opportunities for the common people.
Reflecting on his struggles as a student, Kishor shared: “I spent two years in a lodge near 'Patthar Ki Masjid in Chauthi Tola' in Patna and I know how difficult it is to live life as a student. I have also eaten Dal-Roti from a tiffin service. Be it eating samosa or drinking tea, I have stood in line on the roadside. I know how painful it is.”
Prashant Kishor has announced to contest the Bihar assembly election in 2025.