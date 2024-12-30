Prashant Kishor Faces Backlash Over Role in BPSC Protest Crackdown

A confrontation erupted on Sunday night in Patna between students and political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, amid allegations of his absence during police action against Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants. The police had resorted to lathi-charges to control the protesters, triggering widespread discontent.

The incident occurred at Patna’s Gardanibagh, where aspirants accused Kishor of failing to support them when police used batons and water cannons. The tension escalated as students, chanting “Prashant Kishor, go back,” demanded his departure from the protest site. During the altercation, Kishor’s remark, “You take blankets from us and then show us attitude,” further agitated the students.

The protesters questioned Kishor’s whereabouts during the police action, with many expressing disappointment over his perceived absence during critical moments. Thousands had gathered at Gandhi Maidan earlier that day, calling for a re-examination of the 70th BPSC preliminary examination and seeking an audience with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The protest, which began on December 13, has garnered support from political leaders, educationists, and activists.

Following the unrest, Kishor addressed a press conference on Monday to respond to the allegations. He denied abandoning the students and provided a timeline of events, stating that he had advised the protesters to disperse before the lathi-charge occurred, approximately 45 minutes after his departure. He condemned the police’s actions and announced plans to file an FIR against Patna Police, take legal action, and approach the Human Rights Commission.

Kishor reiterated his commitment to the students' cause, emphasizing that the movement was being led by the students themselves, as agreed during the ‘Chhatra Sansad’ (Student Parliament). He also warned that if the demands of the delegation meeting are not addressed, he would rejoin the protest starting January 2.

In response to criticism from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, Kishor refuted claims of neglecting the students, asserting that his actions were in their best interest.