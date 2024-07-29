Live
President Droupadi Murmu Appoints New Governors in 9 States And Lieutenant Governor In Puducherry
- President Droupadi Murmu appoints new Governors for nine states and a Lieutenant Governor for Puducherry.
- Notable appointees include Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, Jishnu Dev Varma, and Om Prakash Mathur.
President Droupadi Murmu has made new gubernatorial appointments across nine states and appointed a new Lieutenant Governor for Puducherry. Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, former Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, is now the Governor of Rajasthan, while Jishnu Dev Varma, former Tripura Deputy Chief Minister, is the Governor of Telangana.
Om Prakash Mathur, a former Rajya Sabha MP, has been appointed Governor of Sikkim. Santosh Kumar Gangwar, a former Union Minister, is the new Governor of Jharkhand, and Ramen Deka, a former Lok Sabha MP from Assam, is the Governor of Chhattisgarh.
Former Karnataka Minister CH Vijayashankar has been appointed Governor of Meghalaya. CP Radhakrishnan, previously the Governor of Jharkhand, is now the Governor of Maharashtra.
Gulab Chand Kataria, the current Governor of Assam, has been appointed Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh. Lakshman Prasad Acharya, the current Governor of Sikkim, has been appointed Governor of Assam with additional responsibilities as Governor of Manipur.
K Kailashnathan, a former IAS officer, has been appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.