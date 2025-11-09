President Droupadi Murmu begins her State-visit to Angola

Luanda, Nov 9: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday arrived in Luanda for a State-visit at the invitation of Angola President Joao Lourenco. Angola's Minister of External Relations Tete Antonio and Vice Governor of Luanda province Jorge Miguens received President Murmu at the airport.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that President Murmu's visit to Angola will further strengthen bilateral ties.

"President Droupadi Murmu lands in Luanda, the capital city of Angola. India and Angola are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. This visit will further strengthen India-Angola bilateral cooperation," Jaiswal posted on X.

During her visit, President Murmu will hold bilateral talks with her Angola counterpart Lourenco. She will also attend the 50th anniversary celebrations of Angola's independence on November 11.

In a special briefing on President Murmu's visit to Angola in New Delhi on Thursday, MEA's Secretary, Economic Relations, Sudhakar Dalela, stated that this will be an Indian head of state's first visit to Angola and Botswana, as he noted that the engagement between India and Africa is growing across several sectors.

Dalela recalled that President Lourenco visited India in May, when he had extended an invitation to her to participate in the 50th anniversary celebrations of Angola's independence. India had consistently supported the Angolan freedom struggle, he said.

"Further, India and Angola are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. President of Angola is currently the chairperson of the African Union. So, for all these reasons, the visit of Honourable Rashtrapati Ji assumes significance. During her visit, Honourable President will be holding bilateral talks with the President of Angola. She will be attending the 50th anniversary celebrations of Angola's independence on 11th of November."

Elaborating on President Murmu's engagements in Angola, he said that President Murmu is scheduled to address the Angolan parliament and to interact with members of the Indian community of Angola.

"India and Angola, of course, enjoy very close ties of friendship and cooperation, which have been growing across sectors. We have a vibrant energy partnership with Angola, building on the momentum imparted by the visit of the Angolan President to India this year. The state visit of Honourable Rashtrapati Ji will provide an opportunity to review the entire climate of bilateral ties and to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, energy, trade and investments, technology, infrastructure development, defence and people-to-people connections."

After concluding her engagements in Angola, President Murmu will visit Botswana from November 11-13 at the invitation of the Botswana President Duma Gideon Boko, where she will hold talks with him, address the National Assembly of Botswana, and engage with the Indian community.



