President greets people on eve of Indian New Year

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted the people on the eve of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba saying festivals "strengthen the bond of our cultural and social unity."

"Celebrated in diverse ways across the nation to welcome the spring and the beginning of the Indian New Year, these festivals strengthen the bond of our cultural and social unity. The joyous festivities strengthen the spirit of harmony and fraternity in our society.

"May these festivals promote love and goodwill in everyone's life, and together we all contribute to nation-building with new zeal in this new year," a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said quoting the President.