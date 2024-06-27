President Murmu Highlights Fusion of Heritage and Development in Parliament Address

President Droupadi Murmu underscored the central government's dedication to reviving India's rich cultural heritage while spearheading national development in her address to Parliament on Thursday.

She celebrated the recent inauguration of the new Nalanda University campus by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing it as a milestone restoring India's historic intellectual prominence.

Highlighting various successes, including the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Murmu called for pride in the nation's 'vikas' (development) and 'virasat' (heritage), aiming to position India as a global knowledge leader.