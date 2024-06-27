  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

President Murmu Highlights Fusion of Heritage and Development in Parliament Address

President Murmu Highlights Fusion of Heritage and Development in Parliament Address
x
Highlights

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the central government's initiatives to revive India's cultural heritage while focusing on future development. She celebrated the opening of Nalanda University's new campus and highlighted India's accomplishments, including Chandrayaan-3. Murmu called for national pride in both cultural heritage ('virasat') and progress ('vikas').

President Droupadi Murmu underscored the central government's dedication to reviving India's rich cultural heritage while spearheading national development in her address to Parliament on Thursday.

She celebrated the recent inauguration of the new Nalanda University campus by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing it as a milestone restoring India's historic intellectual prominence.

Highlighting various successes, including the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Murmu called for pride in the nation's 'vikas' (development) and 'virasat' (heritage), aiming to position India as a global knowledge leader.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X