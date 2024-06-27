Live
- Blame a gut bacteria for your compulsive eating, obesity
- Gurugram: Illegal colonies flourish despite official efforts
- Will hardliner-reformist contest in Iran's Presidential poll draw back alienated electorate?
- 'Hockey India League is crucial in talent identification', says ex-Indian dragflicker VR Raghunath
- Excluding names of Deve Gowda & Kumaraswamy from invite list a mistake, says Karnataka DyCM
- Eyebrows up as BJP leaders hobnob with Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Thackeray, others
- NEET-UG row: SC raises eyebrows over filing of plea by coaching institute
- India to see over 6 pc employment growth across key industries in April-Sep
- Residential sales taper down in April-June period in top 7 cities, up 5 pc YoY
- UP CM flags off upgraded PRVs, underlines modernising police force
Just In
President Murmu Highlights Fusion of Heritage and Development in Parliament Address
Highlights
President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the central government's initiatives to revive India's cultural heritage while focusing on future development. She celebrated the opening of Nalanda University's new campus and highlighted India's accomplishments, including Chandrayaan-3. Murmu called for national pride in both cultural heritage ('virasat') and progress ('vikas').
President Droupadi Murmu underscored the central government's dedication to reviving India's rich cultural heritage while spearheading national development in her address to Parliament on Thursday.
She celebrated the recent inauguration of the new Nalanda University campus by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing it as a milestone restoring India's historic intellectual prominence.
Highlighting various successes, including the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Murmu called for pride in the nation's 'vikas' (development) and 'virasat' (heritage), aiming to position India as a global knowledge leader.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS