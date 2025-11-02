Live
President Murmu highlights link between healthy society and developed India
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday reflected upon the link between wellness and a developed India, expressing confidence that the students trained in...
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday reflected upon the link between wellness and a developed India, expressing confidence that the students trained in Yoga, Ayurveda, and naturopathy would help build a healthy society.
Speaking at the second convocation ceremony of the University of Patanjali in Haridwar, the President said that India's great personalities have made invaluable contributions to the development of human culture.
Maharishi Patanjali, the greatest of sages, removed the impurities of the mind through Yoga, of speech through grammar, and of the body through Ayurveda, she said.
She noted that the University of Patanjali is making the great tradition of Maharishi Patanjali accessible to society.
The President appreciated the University for advancing education and research in the fields of Yoga, Ayurveda, and Naturopathy, hoping that the students of this university would make significant contributions to building a healthy society and a developed India with their righteous conduct.
She also appreciated the India-centred educational vision of the University of Patanjali.
President Murmu said that education with the vision of the spirit of universal brotherhood, integration of ancient Vedic knowledge and cutting-edge scientific research, and resolution of global challenges is advancing the Indian knowledge tradition in modern contexts.
The President said that students who have received an education in accordance with the ideals of this university must have realised that protecting the environment and adapting their lifestyle to nature is essential for the future of humanity.
She expressed confidence that they will always be ready to face global challenges, including climate change.
President Murmu said that the wish for universal well-being is the hallmark of our culture.
“This well-being paves the way for harmony and inclusive development. She was confident that the students of this University would put the life value of harmony into practice,” she said.
The President said that nurturing individuals leads to nurturing families, which leads to society and nation-building.
She noted that the University of Patanjali has adopted the path of nation-building through individual development.