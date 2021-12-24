President Ram Nath Kovind greets people on Christmas

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday extended his warm greetings and wishes to all fellow citizens, especially Christians, for Christmas.

The President, in his message, said: "Christmas is celebrated on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Jesus Christ. This festival instills peace, harmony and compassion in the lives of people and also promotes unity and fraternity amongst members of the society. Jesus Christ's message of love and compassion continues to inspire the entire humanity even today."

"On this occasion, let us resolve to build such a society that is based on the values of justice and liberty by adopting the ideals and teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives," he said, as per a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.